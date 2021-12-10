William Blair Upgrades Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

