William Blair Upgrades Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,272,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 104,532 shares in the last quarter.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
