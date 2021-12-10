Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $2.42 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September alerts:

NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $32.98 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.