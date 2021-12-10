Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 51,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,151,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several analysts recently commented on BHG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

