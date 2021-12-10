Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.13

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMGA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,061,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

