SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Raised to $90.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target increased by Truist from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,725,000 after purchasing an additional 311,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,744,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

