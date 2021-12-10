Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Trading Up 7.7%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 3,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 355,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of -1.86.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

