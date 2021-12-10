Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.14

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $7.38. Nexters shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 1 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEV. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Nexters Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

