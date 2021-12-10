Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$77.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.50.

DOL stock opened at C$58.48 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$46.56 and a 12 month high of C$60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.73. The stock has a market cap of C$17.71 billion and a PE ratio of 30.44.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.97%.

In other news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.31, for a total value of C$687,688.80. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total transaction of C$287,113.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Insiders sold a total of 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,330 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

