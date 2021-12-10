Lundin Mining’s (LUN) “NA” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their na rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a C$12.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.60.
A number of other analysts have also commented on LUN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.60.
LUN stock opened at C$11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.78. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49.
In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
