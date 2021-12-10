Lundin Mining’s (LUN) “NA” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their na rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a C$12.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.60.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LUN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining to a hold rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.60.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUN stock opened at C$11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.78. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.56 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 10.8999993 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.