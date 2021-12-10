Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLGN. Raymond James began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

