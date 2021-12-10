Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $384,000 Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Prudential by 13.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 6.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 195,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $34.67 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

Prudential Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

