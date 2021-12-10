Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL opened at $210.07 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.27 and a 200-day moving average of $176.99.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total value of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

