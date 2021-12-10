Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases 6,691 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.42 per share, for a total transaction of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. bought 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.63 per share, with a total value of $499,914.30.

NYSE SAFE opened at $72.95 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.36 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

