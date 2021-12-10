Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells 25,120 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40.

ATEN opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.04. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

