Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 38.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,818 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 552.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,845,000 after buying an additional 1,320,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,574,000 after buying an additional 216,656 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCO opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brink's

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

