Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $422,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.88 and a beta of 1.79. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

