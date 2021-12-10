Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAH. Truist reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,337,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,335,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,788 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,838,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,877,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,101,000 after buying an additional 277,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.