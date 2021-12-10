Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FINGF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. Finning International has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $32.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

