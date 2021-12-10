Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.38.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FINGF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. Finning International has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $32.23.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
