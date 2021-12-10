Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Macquarie

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGNI. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.82.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Magnite by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

