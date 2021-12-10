CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CTRE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

CTRE opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.06.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,488,000 after acquiring an additional 615,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 477,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 391,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

