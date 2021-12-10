Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.45 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $821.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,736,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.