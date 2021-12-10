JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $12.74 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF accounts for about 4.5% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,153,000 after buying an additional 1,272,476 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 223,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 52,421 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 124,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA opened at $54.46 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14.

