Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 78.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $4,350,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,003.80 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 324.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,008.47 and its 200-day moving average is $795.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total transaction of $408,038,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,230,435 shares of company stock worth $3,502,108,921. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

