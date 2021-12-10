JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Facebook by 621.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $29,097,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock worth $511,637,776 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $329.82 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $330.78 and its 200-day moving average is $345.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

