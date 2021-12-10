Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $156.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

