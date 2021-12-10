Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKW. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 129.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,432.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.52. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $118.04 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

