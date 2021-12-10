Fifth Third Bancorp Has $48,000 Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $62,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.57. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.