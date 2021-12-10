Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 14,892 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $57.48 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.11.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
