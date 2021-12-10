Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 14,892 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $57.48 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.11.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

