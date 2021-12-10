Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Viad worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viad by 45.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viad by 56.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 39,918 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Viad by 98,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Viad stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $942.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VVI shares. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

