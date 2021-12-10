Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton Sells 21,972 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $880,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.68.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

