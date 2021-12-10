Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New $52,000 Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 171,439 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 133,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

NYSE:CWH opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 3.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

