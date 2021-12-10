Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $57.18 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.