Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,439 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 133,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

