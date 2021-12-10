Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. Roblox has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,525 shares of company stock worth $52,632,509.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

