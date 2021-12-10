Needham & Company LLC Boosts Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $43.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Shares of LI opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -388.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Li Auto by 295.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth $86,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

