Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mandiant Inc. is a cyber defense and response company. Mandiant Inc., formerly known as FireEye Inc., is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter valued at about $17,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

