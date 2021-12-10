Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $78.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

