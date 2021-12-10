Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 121,487 Shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121,487 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sientra were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Sientra by 41.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sientra by 403.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $244.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.08. Sientra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,200 shares of company stock valued at $499,696. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

