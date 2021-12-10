Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 222 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $254.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.63. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total value of $10,078,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total value of $2,882,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,872,610.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 472,869 shares of company stock worth $142,251,283. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

