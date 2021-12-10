NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,147 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 73,336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHX stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 3.24.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

