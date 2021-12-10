Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 239 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $159,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

FPX opened at $123.16 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $108.79 and a 12 month high of $137.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.21.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

