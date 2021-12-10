Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) Holdings Reduced by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000.

BATS PTMC opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

