Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $271.19 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $209.63 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.71 and a 200-day moving average of $260.98.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

