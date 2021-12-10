International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

Shares of IFF opened at $147.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.25. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

