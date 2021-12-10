NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 51.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,064,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,952 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,861,000 after purchasing an additional 334,747 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 96.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,922,000 after purchasing an additional 390,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

