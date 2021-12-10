Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Star Group worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Star Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Star Group by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SGU opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Star Group, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.78%.

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

