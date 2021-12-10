Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director Sells $524,910.00 in Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa sold 17,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $524,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $31.00 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Apria in the second quarter valued at $33,765,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,639,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apria by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,731,000 after buying an additional 370,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apria by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 345,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Apria by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 520,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 320,675 shares during the last quarter.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

