Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.