Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.17.
XPO Logistics stock opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $90.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
