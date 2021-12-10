McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce sales of $65.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.65 billion and the highest is $66.26 billion. McKesson reported sales of $62.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $258.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.66 billion to $259.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $264.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $257.86 billion to $271.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

McKesson stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson has a 12 month low of $169.09 and a 12 month high of $232.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,886,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,064,375,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 16,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 386,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,984,000 after buying an additional 384,562 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

