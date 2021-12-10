Jack L. Howard Acquires 16,000 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:SPLP opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.