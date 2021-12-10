Jack L. Howard Acquires 16,000 Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SPLP opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,387,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Partners by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

